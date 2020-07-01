All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:05 PM

5 ROYAL DOMINION CT

5 Royal Dominion Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Royal Dominion Court, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Terrific, RENOVATED brick colonial situated on a gorgeous 1/2 acre lot on a cul de sac in the frontand full privacy in the back with views to trees on 3 levels including a walk out lower level and afenced backyard. This beautiful home has a total of 4770 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 cargarage, gleaming hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. The main level features anentry foyer, library/ study with built in bookcases, powder room, Formal living room withfireplace, dining room with bay window, BRAND NEW kitchen with white cabinets, center island,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances open to a cozy family room with stone fireplaceand glass doors leading to a nice size deck.The upper level features a master suite with a sittingroom/ study with built in bookcase, all marble bathroom with a Japanese tub and separateshower, additional 3 bedrooms and 2 renovated bathrooms. The lower level is BRAND NEW withlaminate floors, recessed lights: it features a Recreation room with windows and glass doors opento the backyard, a 5th bedroom, a full bathroom, additional play room and a laundrycloset. Conveniently located in sought after Al-Marah subdivision with Walt Whitman school clusterand quick access to River road,Washington DC, I-495 and I-270. Excellent value!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT have any available units?
5 ROYAL DOMINION CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT have?
Some of 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT currently offering any rent specials?
5 ROYAL DOMINION CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT pet-friendly?
No, 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT offer parking?
Yes, 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT offers parking.
Does 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT have a pool?
No, 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT does not have a pool.
Does 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT have accessible units?
No, 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 ROYAL DOMINION CT does not have units with air conditioning.

