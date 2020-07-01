5 ROYAL DOMINION CT

Amenities

Terrific, RENOVATED brick colonial situated on a gorgeous 1/2 acre lot on a cul de sac in the frontand full privacy in the back with views to trees on 3 levels including a walk out lower level and afenced backyard. This beautiful home has a total of 4770 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 cargarage, gleaming hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. The main level features anentry foyer, library/ study with built in bookcases, powder room, Formal living room withfireplace, dining room with bay window, BRAND NEW kitchen with white cabinets, center island,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances open to a cozy family room with stone fireplaceand glass doors leading to a nice size deck.The upper level features a master suite with a sittingroom/ study with built in bookcase, all marble bathroom with a Japanese tub and separateshower, additional 3 bedrooms and 2 renovated bathrooms. The lower level is BRAND NEW withlaminate floors, recessed lights: it features a Recreation room with windows and glass doors opento the backyard, a 5th bedroom, a full bathroom, additional play room and a laundrycloset. Conveniently located in sought after Al-Marah subdivision with Walt Whitman school clusterand quick access to River road,Washington DC, I-495 and I-270. Excellent value!!