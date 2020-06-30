Rent Calculator
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:09 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205
4978 Sentinel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4978 Sentinel Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Sumner Village 2 b.r., 2 full bath unit with terrace. Available for 11/1 occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have any available units?
4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bethesda, MD
.
What amenities does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have?
Some of 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 currently offering any rent specials?
4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 pet-friendly?
No, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 offer parking?
Yes, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 offers parking.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have a pool?
No, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 does not have a pool.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have accessible units?
No, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 does not have accessible units.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 does not have units with air conditioning.
