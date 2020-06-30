All apartments in Bethesda
4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205

4978 Sentinel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4978 Sentinel Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Sumner Village 2 b.r., 2 full bath unit with terrace. Available for 11/1 occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have any available units?
4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have?
Some of 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 currently offering any rent specials?
4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 pet-friendly?
No, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 offer parking?
Yes, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 offers parking.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have a pool?
No, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 does not have a pool.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have accessible units?
No, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 does not have accessible units.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4978 SENTINEL DR #12-205 does not have units with air conditioning.

