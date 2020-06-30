All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated January 7 2020

4932 SENTINEL DRIVE

4932 Sentinel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4932 Sentinel Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Landlord will consider short term rentals of 3+ months (furnished or unfurnished). Also listed for sale at 475K Gated community in a great location in the Metro Area. Easy drive to downtown DC through MacArthur or Mass Ave. Best Public Schools. Great Location within Sumner Village: only a few steps to the Pool, the Community Center, the Fitness Center, the Tennis Court and the gate to the Shopping Center (Groceries, Pharmacy, Restaurants, Bakery, etc~). Live as if you were on vacation all year around in this Spacious (1553 SF) 2 Br 2 baths and Den (or 3rd bedroom) apartment flooded in sunlight from a wall of glass. Superb view of Swimming Pool from large balcony and from all windows in the apartment. Nice, white, table space, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The apartment has a good amount of closet space plus a separate storage area. 2 covered parking spaces. A Fireplace.The present owners created a new room by having a wall built in the living room. This room could be used as a Den or a 3rd bedroom or you may elect to remove this wall and restore the original living room layout. (Picture of the original living room in photos). Also, the Sumner Village management company is in the process of renovating all of the buildings in the complex at no extra charge to the unit owners. A few buildings have already been renovated and can be viewed. Any repairs are handled by in house handymen for very little cost. Now vacant and freshly painted all around, please go and show...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE have any available units?
4932 SENTINEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE have?
Some of 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4932 SENTINEL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4932 SENTINEL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

