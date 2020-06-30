4932 SENTINEL DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Landlord will consider short term rentals of 3+ months (furnished or unfurnished). Also listed for sale at 475K Gated community in a great location in the Metro Area. Easy drive to downtown DC through MacArthur or Mass Ave. Best Public Schools. Great Location within Sumner Village: only a few steps to the Pool, the Community Center, the Fitness Center, the Tennis Court and the gate to the Shopping Center (Groceries, Pharmacy, Restaurants, Bakery, etc~). Live as if you were on vacation all year around in this Spacious (1553 SF) 2 Br 2 baths and Den (or 3rd bedroom) apartment flooded in sunlight from a wall of glass. Superb view of Swimming Pool from large balcony and from all windows in the apartment. Nice, white, table space, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The apartment has a good amount of closet space plus a separate storage area. 2 covered parking spaces. A Fireplace.The present owners created a new room by having a wall built in the living room. This room could be used as a Den or a 3rd bedroom or you may elect to remove this wall and restore the original living room layout. (Picture of the original living room in photos). Also, the Sumner Village management company is in the process of renovating all of the buildings in the complex at no extra charge to the unit owners. A few buildings have already been renovated and can be viewed. Any repairs are handled by in house handymen for very little cost. Now vacant and freshly painted all around, please go and show...