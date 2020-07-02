4924 SENTINEL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking lobby sauna tennis court

Welcome home to this wonderful 2 bed/2 bath plus den condo. This light and bright unit has been painted. Kitchen features top of the line cabinets. Living Room and Den built-ins. Both bedrooms with walk-in closets. Washer/Dryer. Park next to lobby. Extra Storage. Community amenities - new grill, pool, tennis courts, gym, sauna, community room, library, ample guest parking, walk through gate to restaurants, banks, etc. New Italian restaurant opening soon. Gate access to Capital Crescent Trail. Brand new building lobby and hallways expected in 2020. Walk to bus line. Sought after Walt Whitman cluster.