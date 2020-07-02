All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:47 AM

4924 SENTINEL DRIVE

4924 Sentinel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Sentinel Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
lobby
sauna
tennis court
Welcome home to this wonderful 2 bed/2 bath plus den condo. This light and bright unit has been painted. Kitchen features top of the line cabinets. Living Room and Den built-ins. Both bedrooms with walk-in closets. Washer/Dryer. Park next to lobby. Extra Storage. Community amenities - new grill, pool, tennis courts, gym, sauna, community room, library, ample guest parking, walk through gate to restaurants, banks, etc. New Italian restaurant opening soon. Gate access to Capital Crescent Trail. Brand new building lobby and hallways expected in 2020. Walk to bus line. Sought after Walt Whitman cluster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE have any available units?
4924 SENTINEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE have?
Some of 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4924 SENTINEL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4924 SENTINEL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

