Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage new construction pet friendly

4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 Available 03/08/19 1 Bed + Den 1 Bath - New Construction Bethesda Condo - Reserved Garage Parking Space - This brand new, never lived in 1 bedroom plus a den is located in Downtown Bethesda Condo and is available for immediate move-in!



Inside you will find contemporary hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, a spacious bedroom that can accommodate a king size bed, walk-in closet, huge windows that provide plenty of sunlight, and new blinds for plenty of privacy when needed!



The building is new construction with all the bells and whistles - gym, the rooftop terrace, 24/hr front desk, party room & more.



Best of all this unit has one reserved garage parking space, in-unit washer/dryer, and is walking distance to the Bethesda Metro.



Lease terms:

*$50 application fee required

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are not accepted

*Tenant responsible for utilities (electric)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3638977)