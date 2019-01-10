All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103
4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103

4915 Hampden La · No Longer Available
Bethesda
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4915 Hampden La, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
pet friendly
4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 Available 03/08/19 1 Bed + Den 1 Bath - New Construction Bethesda Condo - Reserved Garage Parking Space - This brand new, never lived in 1 bedroom plus a den is located in Downtown Bethesda Condo and is available for immediate move-in!

Inside you will find contemporary hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, a spacious bedroom that can accommodate a king size bed, walk-in closet, huge windows that provide plenty of sunlight, and new blinds for plenty of privacy when needed!

The building is new construction with all the bells and whistles - gym, the rooftop terrace, 24/hr front desk, party room & more.

Best of all this unit has one reserved garage parking space, in-unit washer/dryer, and is walking distance to the Bethesda Metro.

Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are not accepted
*Tenant responsible for utilities (electric)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3638977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 have any available units?
4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 have?
Some of 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 is pet friendly.
Does 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 offers parking.
Does 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 have a pool?
No, 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 have accessible units?
No, 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4915 Hampden Lane Apt #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
