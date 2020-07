Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill

Spacious, bright and immaculate... this 2BR, 2.5 BA condo in the heart of downtown Bethesda is available for rent. Owners prefer a 24 month lease, but will consider anything between 12 months and 24 months. Condo conveys with two prime, side-by-side parking spaces (P2 #27 and 28) and three flat-screen TVS. Building has gym and rooftop terrace with grills -- as well as meeting rooms and lounge areas.