4818 Hampden Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

2bed/1.5bath Rowhome in Downtown Bethesda! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Nestled in the middle of Downtown Bethesda with a 97 walk score, a Walkers Paradise! Updated kitchen, hardwood floors on main level with half bath, updated full bath upstairs with two spacious bedrooms. Master has wall of windows and large walk-in closet. Private patio out front. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineMangement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease.

Secuirty deposit equals one months rent.

Tenant pays water, electric, cable & internet.

No pets.

No smoking.



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4529981)