4818 Hampden Ln
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

4818 Hampden Ln

4818 Hampden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4818 Hampden Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
2bed/1.5bath Rowhome in Downtown Bethesda! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Nestled in the middle of Downtown Bethesda with a 97 walk score, a Walkers Paradise! Updated kitchen, hardwood floors on main level with half bath, updated full bath upstairs with two spacious bedrooms. Master has wall of windows and large walk-in closet. Private patio out front. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineMangement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease.
Secuirty deposit equals one months rent.
Tenant pays water, electric, cable & internet.
No pets.
No smoking.

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4529981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

