4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #2

RARELY AVAILABLE, RENOVATED STUDIO UNIT in Downtown Bethesda Area ~ Only Short Blocks to Metro, Shops, Restaurants & more. Walk Score of 97! Light & Bright floor plan with plenty of living space. This is the perfect property as it as a rarely sought after location right outside of Downtown Bethesda. This is a fully detached 3-Unit property, which contains a 2 bedroom unit, 1 bedroom unit, & a studio unit. This is Unit #2, which is the Studio unit, located on the top floor. Includes 1 parking space in the circular driveway. Includes all utilities in rent price, except Cable TV/Internet. Washer/Dryer located in lower level (common area). Recently updated/renovated & a well kept gem! Boasting a circular driveway with superb curb appeal, a lovely fenced yard with an outdoor area, & includes a patio.