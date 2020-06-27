All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

4715 MORGAN DRIVE

4715 Morgan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Morgan Drive, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Tudor Cape on mature tree lined street,Bright sun rm addition w/French Doors, HARDWOODS, FPL in LR, open concept kit w/ 1/2 wall, gorgeous landscaping, Ample Storage in basement ** WALK to downtown Bethesda shops,restaurants,movies, metro, CAPITAL CRESCENT TRAIL and Friendship Heights! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 MORGAN DRIVE have any available units?
4715 MORGAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4715 MORGAN DRIVE have?
Some of 4715 MORGAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 MORGAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4715 MORGAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 MORGAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 MORGAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4715 MORGAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4715 MORGAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4715 MORGAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 MORGAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 MORGAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4715 MORGAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4715 MORGAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4715 MORGAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 MORGAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 MORGAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 MORGAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 MORGAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

