4715 MORGAN DRIVE

Amenities
Charming Tudor Cape on mature tree lined street,Bright sun rm addition w/French Doors, HARDWOODS, FPL in LR, open concept kit w/ 1/2 wall, gorgeous landscaping, Ample Storage in basement ** WALK to downtown Bethesda shops,restaurants,movies, metro, CAPITAL CRESCENT TRAIL and Friendship Heights! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.