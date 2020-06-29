All apartments in Bethesda
4630 RIVER ROAD
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

4630 RIVER ROAD

4630 River Road · No Longer Available
Location

4630 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright Tudor colonial only a short half mile walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station! Updated Kitchen with granite counters, island and stainless steel appliances including a beverage cooler. Totally renovated Bath upstairs. Excellent condition throughout. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Large deck off Kitchen and a cool Upper Deck off Bedroom #3! Lower level with separate entrance for possible au pair suite. Circular drive for easy entry/exit plus an extra parking space. Owner occupant condition on this first time rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 RIVER ROAD have any available units?
4630 RIVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4630 RIVER ROAD have?
Some of 4630 RIVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 RIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4630 RIVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 RIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4630 RIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4630 RIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4630 RIVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 4630 RIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4630 RIVER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 RIVER ROAD have a pool?
No, 4630 RIVER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4630 RIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4630 RIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 RIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 RIVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 RIVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 RIVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

