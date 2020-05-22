4610 MORGAN DRIVE

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming brick colonial, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath + bonus room in attic which can be used as~ an office, a playroom or guest bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with island, pantry, skylights, galore windows and breakfast room. Lovely living room with fireplace and dining room. Finished basement. Attached garage, driveway, fenced landscaped yard. So closed to downtown Bethesda, Friendship Heights, Norwood Park, Capital Crescent Trail. Perfectly positioned between 2 Metro stops in the midst of the best that Bethesda and Friendship Heights has to offer!