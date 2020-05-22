All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:22 AM

4610 MORGAN DRIVE

4610 Morgan Drive · (301) 718-0010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4610 Morgan Drive, Bethesda, MD 20815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming brick colonial, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath + bonus room in attic which can be used as~ an office, a playroom or guest bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with island, pantry, skylights, galore windows and breakfast room. Lovely living room with fireplace and dining room. Finished basement. Attached garage, driveway, fenced landscaped yard. So closed to downtown Bethesda, Friendship Heights, Norwood Park, Capital Crescent Trail. Perfectly positioned between 2 Metro stops in the midst of the best that Bethesda and Friendship Heights has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 MORGAN DRIVE have any available units?
4610 MORGAN DRIVE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4610 MORGAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4610 MORGAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 MORGAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4610 MORGAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4610 MORGAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4610 MORGAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4610 MORGAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 MORGAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 MORGAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4610 MORGAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4610 MORGAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4610 MORGAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 MORGAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 MORGAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 MORGAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4610 MORGAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
