Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

3 ARROWOOD TERRACE

3 Arrowood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3 Arrowood Terrace, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely and beautifully brand new renovation with large Kolbe windows, remote powered blinds, pool table, 2 private entrances and garage space. Tree-lined Bethesda, MD neighborhood close to shopping & dining, Easy commute to DC & Northern Virginia. Move-in ready. Fully furnished and Heat, Water, Electric, Trash, Lawncare, Regular Pest Treatment, Utilities included in rent. 1 Pet accepted on a case by case basis. This contemporary lower level rental was renovated this year and no expense was spared. It is bright, spacious, impeccably styled and comfortable for everyday living. The open living space is enormous, flooded with natural light from western-facing picture windows and a glass slider to the backyard. Enjoy sweeping views of a scenic, wooded backyard. At the heart of the room is a beautiful, whitewashed wood-burning fireplace.Duchateau luxury vinyl flooring runs throughout the unit. This light flooring has the look of hardwood and adds warmth to the space.The unit is also equipped with a full-size Miele refrigerator integrated into top-of-the-line cabinetry that also houses incredible temperature controlled Miele wine storage. The Taj Mahal granite counters and backsplash are as functional as they are lovely.The space offers room for a dining table and meals may also be enjoyed on the custom shiplap and granite bar. The bar has more storage and a deep undermount sink. Industrial pendants hang overhead. The bathroom is a stunningly renovated space with a sophisticated herringbone tile floor, designer glass shower and vanity with storage and a Taj Mahal granite top. The unit also offers tremendous storage with three deep closets - one under the stairs, one lined in cedar with shelving and one in the hallway. In addition, the HVAC system is in a large room with plenty of space for large items. There is also storage space in the private one-car garage. Guest accessThere are two entrances for this unit. Enter through the backyard or via the back garage. Park one car inside the rear-facing garage and there is still room for two more cars on the parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
3 ARROWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3 ARROWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 ARROWOOD TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

