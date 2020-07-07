3 ARROWOOD TERRACE

Amenities

Completely and beautifully brand new renovation with large Kolbe windows, remote powered blinds, pool table, 2 private entrances and garage space. Tree-lined Bethesda, MD neighborhood close to shopping & dining, Easy commute to DC & Northern Virginia. Move-in ready. Fully furnished and Heat, Water, Electric, Trash, Lawncare, Regular Pest Treatment, Utilities included in rent. 1 Pet accepted on a case by case basis. This contemporary lower level rental was renovated this year and no expense was spared. It is bright, spacious, impeccably styled and comfortable for everyday living. The open living space is enormous, flooded with natural light from western-facing picture windows and a glass slider to the backyard. Enjoy sweeping views of a scenic, wooded backyard. At the heart of the room is a beautiful, whitewashed wood-burning fireplace.Duchateau luxury vinyl flooring runs throughout the unit. This light flooring has the look of hardwood and adds warmth to the space.The unit is also equipped with a full-size Miele refrigerator integrated into top-of-the-line cabinetry that also houses incredible temperature controlled Miele wine storage. The Taj Mahal granite counters and backsplash are as functional as they are lovely.The space offers room for a dining table and meals may also be enjoyed on the custom shiplap and granite bar. The bar has more storage and a deep undermount sink. Industrial pendants hang overhead. The bathroom is a stunningly renovated space with a sophisticated herringbone tile floor, designer glass shower and vanity with storage and a Taj Mahal granite top. The unit also offers tremendous storage with three deep closets - one under the stairs, one lined in cedar with shelving and one in the hallway. In addition, the HVAC system is in a large room with plenty of space for large items. There is also storage space in the private one-car garage. Guest accessThere are two entrances for this unit. Enter through the backyard or via the back garage. Park one car inside the rear-facing garage and there is still room for two more cars on the parking pad.