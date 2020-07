Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom home in Constant Friendship! BRAND NEW APPLIANCES AND FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN! BRAND NEW CARPET in the living room! Deck has been freshly stained. MOVE IN READY WITH IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY. Lower level is fully finished and is WALK OUT level. Don't wait, this one won't last! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.