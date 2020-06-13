41 Apartments for rent in Lancaster, PA📍
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$944
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.
Chestnut Hill
226 N. Arch St.
226 North Arch Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Luxury 2 Bedroom in Chestnut Hill - Located in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this modern industrial style apartment is in the heart of downtown Lancaster and boasts high-end finishes. A spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors.
Chestnut Hill
419 Nevin St.
419 Nevin Street, Lancaster, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Updated 5 Bedroom in the West End - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located only minutes from F&M college.
Musser Park
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.
Churchtowne
534 Dauphin St (*SHG*)
534 Dauphin Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
534 Dauphin St (*SHG*) Available 06/24/20 3 Bedroom Lancaster Home - Great 3 Bedroom home with yard and alley access.
West End
533 Ruby Street
533 Ruby Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1636 sqft
Complete South West End Remodel with Ceramic Tile Floors and Spacious First Floor Family Room. This turn of the century semi-detached home features an updated kitchen with range and refrigerator.
Ross
602 N Queen St
602 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Large 2bedroom ,Beautiful location, nice layout units brand new less than a year old. Ac, hardwood floors dishwasher, self cleaning oven, microwave, kitchen island,
Southside
318 S Queen St. - 3
318 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
786 sqft
Second floor, one bedroom apartment in Lancaster City. Rent includes water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays gas and electric. NO pets, NO smoking. Renter's insurance required.
Churchtowne
521 Howard Avenue
521 Howard Avenue, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$985
1414 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING NOW!!! 4BR/1BA. $985 /MO. $985 Security Deposit. Utilities Included:None Tenant Utilities:Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash Appliances:Range 1-year lease Freshly remodeled 4BR & 1BA with private backyard.
Chestnut Hill
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in
Lancaster Central Business District
112 South Prince Street - 1st Floor FRONT
112 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$650
250 sqft
***STUDIO RIGHT ON 100 BLOCK S PRINCE. NO COMMUTE! ?? NEW CABINETS/NEW FLOORING/UPGRADED BATHROOM. Looking for space just for you? Updated studio (1st Floor) with walking distance to the great restaurants that Lancaster has to offer. $650/MO.
Results within 1 mile of Lancaster
23 N Broad St - 2
23 North Broad Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Big, bright and open describe this second floor apartment in Lancaster City. Available for move in: 6/15/20 No pets. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required.
420 MAYER PLACE
420 Mayer Pl, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1896 sqft
New luxury townhome in Belmont centrally located in Manheim Township. End home with plenty of light and upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.
1790 State Rd.
1790 State Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farmhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse in E. Hempfield Township surrounded by scenic farmland.
2282 New Holland Pike
2282 New Holland Pike, Lancaster County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Lofts of Leola - Property Id: 130405 Luxury suites in the heart of Leola County. These modern and brand new living quarters came to life from converting an old bank barn into the impressive spaces they are today.
102 RADCLIFF RD
102 Radcliff Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2076 sqft
102 Radcliff Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 - Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in. For leasing information, please call Penny Falcon 717-690-0102. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5658957)
Willow Street
9 LONG LANE
9 Long Lane, Willow Street, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 LONG LANE, WILLOW STREET - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath House available in Willow Street. Special features include hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The Tenant pays all utilities. PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Lancaster, the median rent is $680 for a studio, $811 for a 1-bedroom, $1,021 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,309 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lancaster, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lancaster area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, Harrisburg Area Community College, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lancaster from include Harrisburg, Cockeysville, Newark, York, and Bel Air South.
