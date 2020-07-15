/
Millersville University of Pennsylvania
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near Millersville University of Pennsylvania
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.
Millersville
48 KENDES RD
48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom, 1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.
Millersville
113 CREEKGATE COURT
113 Creekgate Court, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1742 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2.
Millersville
1 Manor Ave.
1 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Millersville - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located across from the Millersville Mart and within easy walking distance to Freedom Memorial Park and John Herr's Village Market.
