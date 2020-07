Amenities

Beautiful home in Glen Arm on 1.5 acres. 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half baths. Stunning kitchen addition opens to family room with gas fireplace. Large living with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Sunroom overlooks fully fenced back yard. Renovated master and hall bath. Fully finished basement with built-in bar. Available for immediate occupancy. This home will also be listed for sale. Landlord requires 1st and last month's rent and security deposit prior to move in.