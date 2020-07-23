121 Apartments for rent in York County, PA📍
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$929
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Shade Gap
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$946
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/22/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Wrightsville
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Hanover Apartments
203 W Clearview Rd, Hanover, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
Hanover Apartments offers a convenient in-town location with the beautiful countryside only minutes away. Our lovely community offers an array of comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious closets.
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
1350 Craley Road
1350 Craley Rd, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1760 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
717 W Princess St.
717 West Princess Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,095
717 W Princess St. Available 08/11/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City with Parking - This spacious five bedroom house is located on the 700 block of W. Princess St. Off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets allowed.
Salem Square
642 W Mason Ave
642 West Mason Avenue, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$825
642 W Mason Ave Available 08/16/20 Spacious 5 bedroom 1 bathroom in York - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.
Northeast York
401 1/2 N. Queen St.
401 1/2 N Queen St, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$825
401 1/2 N. Queen St. Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent! - -Please stop back for updated information and Pictures! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971744)
Salem Square
610 W. King St.
610 West King Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,095
2166 sqft
610 W. King St. Available 08/06/20 5 bedroom home for rent! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom brick home. It is located in the 600 block of W. King St. It has very spacious rooms, Front and back porch with a fenced yard.
Downtown York
246 S Pershing Ave.
246 South Pershing Avenue, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
246 S Pershing Ave. Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent! - Please stop back for information and pictures! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5968883)
Shade Gap
52 North Main Street 2 Fl
52 North Main Street, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
N Main Street - Property Id: 257088 Gorgeous freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment just off the square in Dover. This brightly lit newly carpeted pad features over 850+ feet of living space.
Wrightsville
615 Sunset Rd
615 Sunset Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 full bath single family home - Property Id: 316335 Great location! Great school district! Quiet neighborhood. 3 bed 2 full bath corner lot single family home. Has a yard with a shed. No cats allowed.
Northeast York
222 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 6
222 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
222 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 6 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Apartment! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of East Philadelphia. This building is a block from the Judicial Center, Supermarket, Library and all downtown amenities.
Wrightsville
400 N Front St Unit B
400 South Front Street, Wrightsville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand new renovation of a bi-level 2bd/1.5ba. Inquire for an immediate link to our updated video walkthrough, in person showings available as well!.
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor
16103 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Located in New Freedom Borough this town home features a big 19'3" x 19' living room, Eat in Kitchen measuring 16'11" x 8'1" with doors to 20 x 20' deck, Lower level Family room is
