carroll county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
236 Apartments for rent in Carroll County, MD📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
9 Units Available
Sykesville
7420 Village Rd, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Sykesville, close to parks and recreation. Units feature air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, online portal and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct, Westminster, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1010 sqft
Westminster ApartmentsOur pet-friendly community is conveniently located near shopping, schools, entertainment and local colleges. Meadow Creek Apartments is located in Westminster near Rt. 140.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3403 Ridge Rd
3403 Ridge Road, Carroll County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1810 sqft
Store front space with high traffic volume - Property Id: 323424 Store front commercial space with high traffic volume along Route 27 in Westminster MD, convenience store and deli for over 30 years, w/ well maintained walk in cooler.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
766 Central Ave 1st Floor
766 Central Ave, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Sykesville - Property Id: 322461 1 bedroom 1 bath fully updated and remodeled with central, new carpet, new appliances. walk-in closet with washer and dryer. private parking, quiet neighborhood. 1 year lease $45 application fee.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
557 Hidden Stream Court
557 Hidden Stream Court, Westminster, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2422 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large colonial single family house - Property Id: 118624 Large colonial single family house, 4BD, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, full basement, 2 st foyer, all set of renewed appliances, large backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
425 Windy Knoll Drive
425 Windy Knoll Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2395 sqft
425 Windy Knoll Drive Available 08/15/20 Mt. Airy, MD - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath interior townhouse has fresh paint and brand new carpet as well as updated flooring on main level and in kitchen. Slider off of kitchen to small deck off rear of house.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6515 Dundee Dr. #234
6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1691 sqft
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1914 Lennox Drive # 227
1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1620 sqft
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
408 E MAIN STREET
408 East Main Street, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1725 sqft
Fully remodeled by a local contractor owner. All new neutral paint, flooring, lighting, kitchen and baths. New first floor master bedroom and bath with large closet.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
16 GRANT STREET
16 Grant St, Taneytown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1680 sqft
Built in 2019 and model home for the community, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a sought after corner lot offers a tremendous opportunity to own a home that completely turn key. Located in the Village of Meads Crossing.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7356 2nd Ave
7356 2nd Avenue, Sykesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,299
3400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our Website to Schedule a Showing! Minimum Leasing Requirements: $82,800 Gross Annual Household Income with 600+ Credit Scores.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
50 WINTERS ST
50 Winters Street, Westminster, MD
Studio
$2,600
Currently used as a working law practice with 7 offices. The first floor has a lobby / waiting room along with a receptionist office, one conference room, a small kitchenette and a half bath.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1109 JOUSTING WAY
1109 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
WONDERFUL 62+ COMMUNITY RENTAL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TURNBERRY/WILDWOOD PARK. ENJOY A COMFORTABLE SENIOR LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS 2 BR/2 BA HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE, PORCH AND BACK PATIO. NO MOWING/SHOVELING. CLOSE TO SENIOR CENTER AND LIBRARY.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
703 JOHAHN DRIVE
703 Johahn Drive, Westminster, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a full basement and fenced in back yard. This home also includes a deck and a washer and dryer! Great location, a must-see!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1715 DEER PARK ROAD
1715 Deer Park Road, Carroll County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3738 sqft
This large 4 level split with 4 car detached garage is located in picturesque Finksburg on nearly a full acre.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2325 FEESER RD N #3
2325 Feeser Road North, Carroll County, MD
Studio
$2,600
Unit 3 offers 9 private office areas, unisex full bathroom, 2 entry areas - to include 2108 Sq ft.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2011 RUDY SERRA DRIVE
2011 Rudy Serra Drive, Eldersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Smart living for 55+ only. Elevator access to 3rd floor/top floor for extra quiet living. Very bright and all new inside. In building access to residents only. Assigned parking. Rent2own offered also, ask your realtor for details.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
276 E MAIN STREET
276 East Main Street, Westminster, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Nice upper level apartment with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Very original and dated but clean and large. Bring your window AC. Nice location with easy commuting access. Great Laundry Mat right across the street.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1204 LIBERTY
1204 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency Apartment convenient to everything in Eldersburg! Shopping, Restaurants, Parks.1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Rent includes electric, water and trash pick up. Shared Laundry across the hall. Entrance under the Awning Located on the Lower Level.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1111 JOUSTING WAY
1111 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in the popular 62 + community of Wildwood Park in Mount Airy. Super convenient location is just a short walk to the public library, senior center, and Lorien.
Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
7527 MAIN STREET
7527 Main Street, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Adorable 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Guest house. Loft bedroom, hardwood floors, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. January 1st availability. Don't miss out on this charming cottage right off of Main Street.
Results within 1 mile of Carroll County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1303 OAK VIEW DR
1303 Oak View Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Sweet, sunlit well maintained townhouse in a quiet cul-de-sac with great layout in the heart of Mt. Airy.
Results within 5 miles of Carroll County
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1454 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
53 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,452
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
