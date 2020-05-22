All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

3812 BEL PRE ROAD

3812 Bel Pre Road · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Bel Pre Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful 1st floor unit with private entrance directly into unit. 2 BR 2 BA - Large Dining & Living room, Wall to wall carpeting. Washer/Dryer in unit. Ceiling fans and in great condition. Call helpful agent to schedule tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD have any available units?
3812 BEL PRE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD have?
Some of 3812 BEL PRE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 BEL PRE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3812 BEL PRE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 BEL PRE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3812 BEL PRE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD offer parking?
No, 3812 BEL PRE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 BEL PRE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3812 BEL PRE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3812 BEL PRE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 BEL PRE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3812 BEL PRE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
