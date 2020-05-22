Wonderful 1st floor unit with private entrance directly into unit. 2 BR 2 BA - Large Dining & Living room, Wall to wall carpeting. Washer/Dryer in unit. Ceiling fans and in great condition. Call helpful agent to schedule tour
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD have any available units?
3812 BEL PRE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3812 BEL PRE ROAD have?
Some of 3812 BEL PRE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 BEL PRE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3812 BEL PRE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.