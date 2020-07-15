230 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD

/
15684 CLIFF SWALLOW WAY
15684 Cliff Swallow Way, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1134 sqft
Bright filled & updated town home! Kitchen features SS appliances, Granite Counters, Backsplash & Ceramic Tile floor. Open floor plan to living & dining area w/ beautiful hardwood flooring & view of the peaceful fenced backyard w/ flagstone patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3346 HEWITT AVENUE
3346 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
982 sqft
Beautifully remodeled open concept condominium with lots of upgrades including gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops and breakfast bar, 1.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1160 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
3330 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
3330 North Leisure World Boulevard, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1149 sqft
Building is perfectly located between 2 clubhouses within this 55+ Gated Community. 2 Bedrooms both with private en-suite Full Baths. Large walk-in closets. Enclosed balcony directly off the large living room/dining room combo.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
15107 INTERLACHEN DRIVE
15107 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
990 sqft
renovated 2BR2BA large condo with incredible golf course view from balcony - KT with new cabinets, flooring, appliances, granite counters, lighting - new carpeting in BRs, hardwood floors in LR and DR - new flooring in both bathrooms, freshly
1 of 20
Last updated December 6 at 12:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
4206 Round Hill Rd
4206 Round Hill Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Upgraded 2 bedroom+2 dens/2BA. - Bright 2 bedrooms + 2 dens, 2 full bathrooms 1,200 square foot Cape Cod on a 7,153 square foot lot.
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,598
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
24 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1119 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
32 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
24 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
84 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1077 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
40 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:51 PM
24 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 07:51 PM
21 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1109 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
41 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
