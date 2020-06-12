/
2 bedroom apartments
331 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1013 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408
2901 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1740 sqft
Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3356 HEWITT AVENUE
3356 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop.
Results within 1 mile of Aspen Hill
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
25 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 09:42am
56 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1160 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
23 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
940 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE
14805 Pennfield Circle, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
Spacious and Bright home is move in ready. Large Rooms with wall to wall carpeting, spacious balcony and multiple closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15107 INTERLACHEN DRIVE
15107 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
990 sqft
renovated 2BR2BA large condo with incredible golf course view from balcony - KT with new cabinets, flooring, appliances, granite counters, lighting - new carpeting in BRs, hardwood floors in LR and DR - new flooring in both bathrooms, freshly
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
3330 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
3330 North Leisure World Boulevard, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1149 sqft
55+ community of Leisure World, this spacious two bed condo is ready for you to move in! Plenty of living room & dining room space. Updated kitchen with space for a table. Each bedroom with its own private bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
2900 North Leisure World Boulevard, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1149 sqft
Stunning 2BR unit in Turnberry courts! Located on the 2nd level, this unit is right next to the elevator and refuse. The unit is in pristine condition, master suite complete with walk-in closet and MBA with walk-in shower.
Last updated December 6 at 12:21pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
4206 Round Hill Rd
4206 Round Hill Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Upgraded 2 bedroom+2 dens/2BA. - Bright 2 bedrooms + 2 dens, 2 full bathrooms 1,200 square foot Cape Cod on a 7,153 square foot lot.
Results within 5 miles of Aspen Hill
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Rockville
33 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Rockville
27 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1010 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Rockville
17 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
King Farm
24 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1030 sqft
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
59 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
