/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
10 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4703 Miltfred Ter
4703 Miltfred Terrace, Aspen Hill, MD
4703 Miltfred Ter Available 07/15/20 4703 Miltfred Ter, Rockville, MD 20853 - 2 Year Lease Preferred. Lovely, Renovated & Remodeled Home in Sought After Manor Woods. Bright, Clean & Inviting...Super Sunny & Finished Lower Level! Fantastic Location.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14902 DUNVEGAN COURT
14902 Dunvegan Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1652 sqft
VACANT - Freshly painted and ready to go!! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths full finished walkout basement - nicely renovated kitchen with cooking island, renovated bathrooms... Longmead Subdivision.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3357 BEAVERWOOD LANE
3357 Beaverwood Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
Coming Soon! LARGE Townhouse with finished bsmt, deck & 2 parking spaces! Spacious and well kept 3-level TH with eat in-kitchen, deck backing to open space, hardwood flooring main level, huge rec room, wood burning fireplace in basement, open
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2600 CAMELBACK LN #10
2600 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 CAMELBACK LN #10 in Aspen Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4904 MC CALL STREET
4904 McCall St, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
996 sqft
Check out this gorgeous 3 bedroom rambler with newly renovated bathroom on the main level. Bow windows in the living room with abundant natural light. New fresh coats of paint. Refinished hardwood floor.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3905 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3905 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Charming 2 level TH style condo located in gated community with large open living room, washer & dryer in unit, 1 assigned parking spot, table space kitchen and separate dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12709 WEISS STREET
12709 Weiss Street, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1311 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home in Rockville. Home Features Stunning Hardwood Floors, Lovely Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Abundant Cabinet Space, Recessed Lighting. Enclosed Porch Off of Dining Room.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15103 HUNTER MOUNTAIN LANE
15103 Hunter Mountain Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2468 sqft
This adorable spacious house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with tons of amenities. NOTE: This is a 1st and 2nd Floor rental only. The basement has its own separate entrance and is already rented out.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT
15108 Cider Wood Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2560 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels,
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14203 WOOLEN OAK CT #6-31
14203 Woolen Oak Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3Br, 2Ba is move-in ready to be occupied at any time. to apply, go to www.longandfoster.com/14203 woolen oak ct.
Results within 1 mile of Aspen Hill
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:05pm
19 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:42am
56 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
940 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
3719 Gawayne Ter 371
3719 Gawayne Ter, Leisure World, MD
RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE. UPDATED KITCHEN, "SHELF GENIE" SHELVING, BREAKFAST RM W/SEPARATE DINING ROOM. LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE & WALK OUT PATIO.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4001 WINTERSWEET COURT
4001 Wintersweet Court, Olney, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4001 WINTERSWEET COURT in Olney. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
3700 LEVERTON ST
3700 Leverton Street, Wheaton, MD
Great Rental Opportunity! Located near Glemont Metro Station and shopping centers stay tuned for more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Rockville
1 Unit Available
5903 SPAATZ PLACE
5903 Spaatz Place, Rockville, MD
New roof, fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors re-finished, new carpet & new FB on 1st floor. New granite counters, new sink and new faucet. New flooring (covered with paper) and gas cooking. Under cabinet lights and new overhead light.
1 of 9
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
4909 RANDOLPH ROAD
4909 Randolph Road, North Bethesda, MD
Spacious 4 bedroom and two baths, single family home located in Prime location of Rockville. 4 car parking huge fenced rear yard. perfect for entertaining. Living, dining and kitchen on the main floor. Plenty of storage. lots of natural light.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15512 THISTLEBRIDGE COURT
15512 Thistlebridge Drive, Olney, MD
LOCATION is key here. Quick access to ICC and 1.5 miles to Metro. Top of the line finishes ... hardwoods, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and FP in the great room area.
1 of 24
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12805 CRISFIELD ROAD
12805 Crisfield Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Remodeled 4 level split with updated kitchen & full bath & half bath, refinished hardwood floors & much more, available immediately.
Results within 5 miles of Aspen Hill
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
21 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1454 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MD