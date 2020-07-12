181 Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aspen Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
12 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
14116 BEECHVUE LANE
14116 Beechvue Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2228 sqft
**Spacious rooms and unusually large lot backing to wooded area on quiet tree lined street, 2 car garage, separate dining rm, updated table space kit with pass-through to family room and wood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2509 BALTIMORE RD #7
2509 Baltimore Road, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated and spacious 2-level condo on top floor. Washer/Dryer in unit. Beautifully updated kitchen and bath. High ceiling in living room. Two large bedrooms and one full bath with great closet space. Large balcony for entertaining.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408
2901 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2304 COLD MEADOW WAY
2304 Cold Meadow Way, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2100 sqft
Town home, beautiful Longmead community. This community is near all transportation routes, including the ICC. Short commute to DC or Baltimore.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
14203 WOOLEN OAK CT #6-31
14203 Woolen Oak Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3Br, 2Ba is move-in ready to be occupied at any time. to apply, go to www.longandfoster.com/14203 woolen oak ct.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3356 HEWITT AVENUE
3356 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop.
Results within 1 mile of Aspen Hill
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
32 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,246
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:42pm
22 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
12802 ATHERTON DRIVE
12802 Atherton Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1514 sqft
A MUST SEE...Two Level Brick Detached S/F Home in QUIET, WELL-KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD! 3 Bed/2 Bath w/Hardwood Floors. The Fully Finished Lower Lvl is filled with Natural Light from its many Windows.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD
16221 Whitehaven Road, Olney, MD
7 Bedrooms
$8,950
7200 sqft
Your "STAYCATION" resort-style home awaits! Beautifully appointed, this forever home features all sorts of delights and surprises to treat including a sauna, spa, crystal clear mineral pool, home-gym, vast patios and fabulous entertaining space.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
11700 GOODLOE RD
11700 Goodloe Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Turn key and move in ready rambler with large yard and shed with off-street parking on the extended driveway. Three bedrooms and two full baths all updated with family room on lower level, near the park and commuter routes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
2613 BAINBRIDGE LANE
2613 Bainbridge Lane, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1978 sqft
Spacious house with eat in kitchen and living/dining room on the main level. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper level. Large family room with fire place, 4th bedroom, full bathroom and nice size laundry room on lower level.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
4909 RANDOLPH ROAD
4909 Randolph Road, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,285
1484 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom and two baths, single family home located in Prime location of Rockville. 4 car parking huge fenced rear yard. perfect for entertaining. Living, dining and kitchen on the main floor. Plenty of storage. lots of natural light.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
15512 THISTLEBRIDGE COURT
15512 Thistlebridge Drive, Olney, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2240 sqft
LOCATION is key here. Quick access to ICC and 1.5 miles to Metro. Top of the line finishes ... hardwoods, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and FP in the great room area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
East Rockville
5805 VANDEGRIFT AVENUE
5805 Vandegrift Avenue, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Twinbrook Cape with wall of windows toward the backyard and flowerbeds. Walk to the Twinbrook metro in about 7-10 minutes. Parking pad for one card; protected permit parking for tenants, never lose your spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Aspen Hill
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
54 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
40 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Aspen Hill, MD

Aspen Hill was named for the beauty of the Aspen trees that surrounded the first post office to service the local area. Then, as now, the beauty of the area is one of the many features that bring people to the area.

Aspen Hill is located in southern Maryland, less than 15 miles from the nations capital. While it is a designated census location, it remains unincorporated. The boundaries of the area are loosely defined but are understood to include the areas of Wheaton, Rockville, and Silver Spring.Aspen Hill is the name given to the majority of the towns within Marylands Montgomery County. It is not simply one city; it is several cities, all of which are essentially suburbs of the nations capital. This area is centrally located and as such one can expect to pay more for the convenience of being near so many opportunities for work and play. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aspen Hill, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aspen Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

