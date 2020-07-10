/
apartments with washer dryer
141 Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13000 ARCTIC AVENUE
13000 Arctic Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1446 sqft
Quaint Corner Lot Colonial in a prime location. Updated kitchens and baths. Chef's Stove in a well-maintained kitchen. Updated Washer and Dryer. Fresh Paint throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14440 PARKVALE ROAD
14440 Parkvale Road, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1010 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Nice showing, top level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium with large balcony overlooking the courtyard. Step down to sunny and large living room, separate dining room and eat in kitchen. Gas heat and water included in rent.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2509 BALTIMORE RD #7
2509 Baltimore Road, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated and spacious 2-level condo on top floor. Washer/Dryer in unit. Beautifully updated kitchen and bath. High ceiling in living room. Two large bedrooms and one full bath with great closet space. Large balcony for entertaining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408
2901 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4904 MC CALL STREET
4904 McCall St, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
996 sqft
Check out this gorgeous 3 bedroom rambler with newly renovated bathroom on the main level. Bow windows in the living room with abundant natural light. New fresh coats of paint. Refinished hardwood floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3817 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3817 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1457 sqft
Whole house in the process of being freshly painted! Large and beautiful two level brick townhouse condo in a gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2 and one half bath.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15684 CLIFF SWALLOW WAY
15684 Cliff Swallow Way, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1134 sqft
Bright filled & updated town home! Kitchen features SS appliances, Granite Counters, Backsplash & Ceramic Tile floor. Open floor plan to living & dining area w/ beautiful hardwood flooring & view of the peaceful fenced backyard w/ flagstone patio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2304 COLD MEADOW WAY
2304 Cold Meadow Way, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2100 sqft
Town home, beautiful Longmead community. This community is near all transportation routes, including the ICC. Short commute to DC or Baltimore.
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
2600 CAMELBACK LN #10
2600 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 CAMELBACK LN #10 in Aspen Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12709 WEISS STREET
12709 Weiss Street, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1311 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home in Rockville. Home Features Stunning Hardwood Floors, Lovely Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Abundant Cabinet Space, Recessed Lighting. Enclosed Porch Off of Dining Room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3356 HEWITT AVENUE
3356 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14905 CLEESE COURT
14905 Cleese Court, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
922 sqft
Ready to move in. Come and reside in this renovated 2 bedroom, 2 baths Condominium in Longmead Crossing Community. Hardwood floors in living, dining room and bedrooms. Updated appliances, in unit Washer and Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Aspen Hill
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3750 Clara Downey #16
3750 Clara Downey Avenue, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Spring, MD - This is a 1 bedroom 1.5 bath walk-out level condo in a secured building. You will love the open feel, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and large living room. Washer and dryer in unit. (RLNE5467642)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
14640 Tynewick Ter
14640 Tynewick Terrace, Leisure World, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/20/20 Spacious townhouse/condo - Property Id: 304406 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304406 Property Id 304406 (RLNE5871560)
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD
16221 Whitehaven Road, Olney, MD
7 Bedrooms
$8,950
7200 sqft
Your "STAYCATION" resort-style home awaits! Beautifully appointed, this forever home features all sorts of delights and surprises to treat including a sauna, spa, crystal clear mineral pool, home-gym, vast patios and fabulous entertaining space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE
3916 Tynewick Drive, Leisure World, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1970 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 4 Bedroom/3 1/2 Bathroom home in the Georgian Colonies community.
Last updated December 6 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
4206 Round Hill Rd
4206 Round Hill Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 2 bedroom+2 dens/2BA. - Bright 2 bedrooms + 2 dens, 2 full bathrooms 1,200 square foot Cape Cod on a 7,153 square foot lot.
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
12805 CRISFIELD ROAD
12805 Crisfield Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Remodeled 4 level split with updated kitchen & full bath & half bath, refinished hardwood floors & much more, available immediately.
Results within 5 miles of Aspen Hill
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,738
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
