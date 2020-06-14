/
1 bedroom apartments
346 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD
8 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
2921 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
2921 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
803 sqft
Great 3rd fllor 1bedrrom and den or 2 bedroom All new paint and carpet, new vinyl in foyer and kitchen. Condo fee includes cable and in internet. Located this age restricted community.
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15050 HASLEMERE COURT
15050 Haslemere Court, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
666 sqft
Rarely available 1-bedroom condo in age 55+ community.
Results within 1 mile of Aspen Hill
17 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
702 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
24 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
813 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
19 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
620 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
56 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
670 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE
3278 Gleneagles Drive, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1014 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom Essex Model on ground level. Large 1014 Square Feet of living space. Unit has been painted with new neutral carpet recently installed. You will find several large closets for all of your storage needs.
1 Unit Available
3750 CLARA DOWNEY
3750 Clara Downey Avenue, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
891 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom 1.5 bath walk-out level condo in a secured building. You will love the open feel, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and large living room. Washer and dryer in unit.
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15101 GLADE DR #10-2F
15101 Glade Drive, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Age of 55 and older Requirement at Leisure World Adult living community for this rental . Updated Move in Ready One Bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Aspen Hill
Wheaton-Glenmont
3 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
21 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,243
569 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,655
854 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
West Rockville
28 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
698 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,763
831 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
15 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,200
698 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Central Rockville
28 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
East Rockville
19 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,580
744 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
889 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
