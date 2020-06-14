Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

109 Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aspen Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4904 MC CALL STREET
4904 McCall St, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
996 sqft
Check out this gorgeous 3 bedroom rambler with newly renovated bathroom on the main level. Bow windows in the living room with abundant natural light. New fresh coats of paint. Refinished hardwood floor.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
12709 WEISS STREET
12709 Weiss Street, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1311 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home in Rockville. Home Features Stunning Hardwood Floors, Lovely Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Abundant Cabinet Space, Recessed Lighting. Enclosed Porch Off of Dining Room.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT
15108 Cider Wood Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2560 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels,
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6 JAYSTONE CT
6 Jaystone Court, Cloverly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
6 JAYSTONE CT Available 07/01/20 NICE SF HOME IN NAPLES MANOR SILVER SPRING WITH 2 CAR GARAGE - NICE SF HOME IN NAPLES MANOR SILVER SPRING WITH 2 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE AND DECK. WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. (RLNE2395139)

Last updated June 14
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15107 INTERLACHEN DRIVE
15107 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
990 sqft
renovated 2BR2BA large condo with incredible golf course view from balcony - KT with new cabinets, flooring, appliances, granite counters, lighting - new carpeting in BRs, hardwood floors in LR and DR - new flooring in both bathrooms, freshly

Last updated June 14
East Rockville
1 Unit Available
5903 SPAATZ PLACE
5903 Spaatz Place, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
New roof, fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors re-finished, new carpet & new FB on 1st floor. New granite counters, new sink and new faucet. New flooring (covered with paper) and gas cooking. Under cabinet lights and new overhead light.

Last updated December 6
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
4206 Round Hill Rd
4206 Round Hill Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 2 bedroom+2 dens/2BA. - Bright 2 bedrooms + 2 dens, 2 full bathrooms 1,200 square foot Cape Cod on a 7,153 square foot lot.

Last updated March 20
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12805 CRISFIELD ROAD
12805 Crisfield Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Remodeled 4 level split with updated kitchen & full bath & half bath, refinished hardwood floors & much more, available immediately.
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Last updated June 14
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,510
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Last updated June 14
East Rockville
19 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,580
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Last updated June 14
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,839
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Last updated June 14
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,661
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Last updated June 14
36 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,666
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Last updated June 14
22 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 14
Wheaton-Glenmont
28 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Last updated June 14
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated June 14
32 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14
111 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
City Guide for Aspen Hill, MD

Aspen Hill was named for the beauty of the Aspen trees that surrounded the first post office to service the local area. Then, as now, the beauty of the area is one of the many features that bring people to the area.

Aspen Hill is located in southern Maryland, less than 15 miles from the nations capital. While it is a designated census location, it remains unincorporated. The boundaries of the area are loosely defined but are understood to include the areas of Wheaton, Rockville, and Silver Spring.Aspen Hill is the name given to the majority of the towns within Marylands Montgomery County. It is not simply one city; it is several cities, all of which are essentially suburbs of the nations capital. This area is centrally located and as such one can expect to pay more for the convenience of being near so many opportunities for work and play. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Aspen Hill, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aspen Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

