Last updated December 23 2019 at 8:08 AM

1070 Downton Road

1070 Downton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1070 Downton Road, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Serious inquries only. If you are interested in viewing this property, contact Sean at scampion3@gmail.com. When emailing, please provide the dates and times that you are available to tour the house, and a little bit about yourself. Generic requests for viewing the house will not be honored.

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Halethorpe, MD is available for rent starting this December. A 3rd small bedroom can be utilized as an office or child's room. Access to the attic provides plenty of storage. Finished basement includes a half-bath. Washer and drier in unit. Plenty of natural light. Front yard and back yard provide an opportunity to hang out outdoors. Parking is available in the back of the house, and in addition, there is plenty of available parking along the street.

The townhome is located within steps to a beautiful community park which includes various sports fields and a children's playground. Close to Patapsco State Park which boasts plenty of hiking, fishing and opportunities to picnic. Located just South of Baltimore City nearby UMBC campus and I-195 park and ride. Located within minutes drive to BWI Airport and Halethorpe MARC Station. $1,500.00/mo, $1,500.00 security deposit. Water is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Downton Road have any available units?
1070 Downton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1070 Downton Road have?
Some of 1070 Downton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Downton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Downton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Downton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 Downton Road is pet friendly.
Does 1070 Downton Road offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Downton Road offers parking.
Does 1070 Downton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 Downton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Downton Road have a pool?
No, 1070 Downton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Downton Road have accessible units?
No, 1070 Downton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Downton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Downton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Downton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1070 Downton Road has units with air conditioning.

