1070 Downton Road

Serious inquries only. If you are interested in viewing this property, contact Sean at scampion3@gmail.com. When emailing, please provide the dates and times that you are available to tour the house, and a little bit about yourself. Generic requests for viewing the house will not be honored.



This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Halethorpe, MD is available for rent starting this December. A 3rd small bedroom can be utilized as an office or child's room. Access to the attic provides plenty of storage. Finished basement includes a half-bath. Washer and drier in unit. Plenty of natural light. Front yard and back yard provide an opportunity to hang out outdoors. Parking is available in the back of the house, and in addition, there is plenty of available parking along the street.



The townhome is located within steps to a beautiful community park which includes various sports fields and a children's playground. Close to Patapsco State Park which boasts plenty of hiking, fishing and opportunities to picnic. Located just South of Baltimore City nearby UMBC campus and I-195 park and ride. Located within minutes drive to BWI Airport and Halethorpe MARC Station. $1,500.00/mo, $1,500.00 security deposit. Water is included in rent.