1011 Linden Ave Available 08/16/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Halethorpe! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome with covered front porch just off 695 in Halethorpe! Open living area offers wall-to-wall neutral carpeting and large windows leading to a separate dining room. Efficient galley kitchen boasts generous cabinet space, convenient wall oven, and access to a rear deck perfect for entertaining! Spacious upper level bedrooms feature lots of closet space and share a fully tiled bath. Bonus finished basement has both added living space and separate laundry area with full size washer/dryer included leading to a covered patio. Large yard includes a 1 car parking pad for added convenience!



1 pet under 25lbs considered with additional deposit!



• Convenient to UMBC campus

• Only 5 minutes from Grocery Stores and Restaurants

• Easy access to I-695 and I-95 commuter routes



Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



