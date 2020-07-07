All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1011 Linden Ave

1011 Linden Avenue · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 Linden Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 Linden Ave · Avail. Aug 16

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
1011 Linden Ave Available 08/16/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Halethorpe! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome with covered front porch just off 695 in Halethorpe! Open living area offers wall-to-wall neutral carpeting and large windows leading to a separate dining room. Efficient galley kitchen boasts generous cabinet space, convenient wall oven, and access to a rear deck perfect for entertaining! Spacious upper level bedrooms feature lots of closet space and share a fully tiled bath. Bonus finished basement has both added living space and separate laundry area with full size washer/dryer included leading to a covered patio. Large yard includes a 1 car parking pad for added convenience!

1 pet under 25lbs considered with additional deposit!

• Convenient to UMBC campus
• Only 5 minutes from Grocery Stores and Restaurants
• Easy access to I-695 and I-95 commuter routes

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4547719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Linden Ave have any available units?
1011 Linden Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 Linden Ave have?
Some of 1011 Linden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 1011 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 Linden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 1011 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 1011 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Linden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Linden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
