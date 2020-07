Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious duplex with 3BR, 2.5BA. Light, bright floor plan features eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace and sliders to deck. Master suite plus 2 BR and BA upstairs. Finished lower level with sliders to patio. Great opportunity for in-town living -- just minutes from Navy-Marine Corps stadium and downtown Annapolis shopping and restaurants. Close to commuting routes to DC and Baltimore.