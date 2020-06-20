All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 53 Cornhill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
53 Cornhill Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

53 Cornhill Street

53 Cornhill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

53 Cornhill Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Stunning Cottage is beautifully furnished and available on a short term basis. 3 month minimum. Located in downtown Annapolis. Rent includes one parking space at the Hillman garage off Main St. Stroll 1 block to City Dock for your morning coffee or evening dinner.
Back bedroom has Queen bed and front bedroom has queen bed. Full bath in between the bedrooms.

Perfect for the person on assignment or relocating and needs the flexibility of a short term lease.
Price is fully furnished to include utilities, wi-fi, linenes/towels, washer/dryer in unit, maintenance and 24 hour emergency service. Q/Q

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Cornhill Street have any available units?
53 Cornhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 53 Cornhill Street have?
Some of 53 Cornhill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Cornhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 Cornhill Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Cornhill Street pet-friendly?
No, 53 Cornhill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 53 Cornhill Street offer parking?
Yes, 53 Cornhill Street does offer parking.
Does 53 Cornhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Cornhill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Cornhill Street have a pool?
No, 53 Cornhill Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 Cornhill Street have accessible units?
No, 53 Cornhill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Cornhill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Cornhill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Cornhill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Cornhill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College