53 Cornhill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Stunning Cottage is beautifully furnished and available on a short term basis. 3 month minimum. Located in downtown Annapolis. Rent includes one parking space at the Hillman garage off Main St. Stroll 1 block to City Dock for your morning coffee or evening dinner.

Back bedroom has Queen bed and front bedroom has queen bed. Full bath in between the bedrooms.



Perfect for the person on assignment or relocating and needs the flexibility of a short term lease.

Price is fully furnished to include utilities, wi-fi, linenes/towels, washer/dryer in unit, maintenance and 24 hour emergency service. Q/Q