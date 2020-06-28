All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 501 First Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
501 First Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

501 First Street

501 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

501 1st Street, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Expanded Cape Cod With Great Features Right Near the Water!! - Come and see the character and size of this beautiful cape cod home with tons of upgrades and right near the water! With a beautiful yard, private fence, dual zone central heat and air, and a private master deck with a water view, this house has it all! Here are some other features that make this house great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms, including Master suite with custom blinds and large walk in closet along with luxury bathroom upgrades
2.) 2.5 Bathrooms, including a powder room off the kitchen, perfect for guests and entertaining. Master Bath has a large jacuzzi tub with beautiful tile and custom shower head and wand. Second bathroom has an easy access walk in shower with river stone floor design. Custom sinks in each bathroom.
3.) Beautiful upgraded kitchen with high end stainless steel GE Monogram Series appliances and cherry cabinets, along with quality granite countertops and recessed lighting!
4.) Huge addition on the rear of the house- including two custom decks, a sun room, second living room, fireplace, and screened in porch
5.) Private driveway with fence gate for privacy after you park on cobblestone style parking pad
6.) Waterproofed basement walls, perfect for your storage needs
7.) Washer and Dryer included
8.) High end window treatments throughout the house, along with hardwood floors, and brand new carpet on the second level- everything is well-kept, clean, and freshly done!
9.) Gas fireplace in the formal living room, and working wood burning stove in the den addition
10.) Leasing specials available for qualified applicants-ask about them today!

Premier property management service included! Get maintenance requests and help during your tenancy promptly from experienced professionals who will answer whenever you call! Schedule a private viewing today.

Additional pictures available online at our website: mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5130551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 First Street have any available units?
501 First Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 First Street have?
Some of 501 First Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 First Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 First Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 First Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 First Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 501 First Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 First Street offers parking.
Does 501 First Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 First Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 First Street have a pool?
No, 501 First Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 First Street have accessible units?
No, 501 First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 First Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 First Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College