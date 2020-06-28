501 First Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Expanded Cape Cod With Great Features Right Near the Water!! - Come and see the character and size of this beautiful cape cod home with tons of upgrades and right near the water! With a beautiful yard, private fence, dual zone central heat and air, and a private master deck with a water view, this house has it all! Here are some other features that make this house great:



1.) 3 Bedrooms, including Master suite with custom blinds and large walk in closet along with luxury bathroom upgrades

2.) 2.5 Bathrooms, including a powder room off the kitchen, perfect for guests and entertaining. Master Bath has a large jacuzzi tub with beautiful tile and custom shower head and wand. Second bathroom has an easy access walk in shower with river stone floor design. Custom sinks in each bathroom.

3.) Beautiful upgraded kitchen with high end stainless steel GE Monogram Series appliances and cherry cabinets, along with quality granite countertops and recessed lighting!

4.) Huge addition on the rear of the house- including two custom decks, a sun room, second living room, fireplace, and screened in porch

5.) Private driveway with fence gate for privacy after you park on cobblestone style parking pad

6.) Waterproofed basement walls, perfect for your storage needs

7.) Washer and Dryer included

8.) High end window treatments throughout the house, along with hardwood floors, and brand new carpet on the second level- everything is well-kept, clean, and freshly done!

9.) Gas fireplace in the formal living room, and working wood burning stove in the den addition

10.) Leasing specials available for qualified applicants-ask about them today!



Premier property management service included! Get maintenance requests and help during your tenancy promptly from experienced professionals who will answer whenever you call! Schedule a private viewing today.



Additional pictures available online at our website: mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5130551)