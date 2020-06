312 SEVERN AVENUE

Amenities

STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND WASHER/DRYER. THE TECUMSEH IS A SECURED ENTRY BUILDING WITH PARKING, ELEVATOR, OUTDOOR POOL AND OTHER COMMUNITY AMENITIES THAT IS WALKABLE TO EVERYTHING ON THE EASTPORT PENINSULA AS WELL AS TO HISTORIC DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND THE NAVAL ACADEMY. EXPERIENCE THE ANNAPOLIS LIFESTYLE!**AGENTS, ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE COMPLETED ON CBRB FORMS IN DOCUMENTS**