Located on the third level of a beautiful detached home, this unit is very clean and bright. Offered at an unbeatable price, just steps from the water, in the sought-after neighborhood of Murray Hill. Stroll to downtown Annapolis for coffee, walk down the street to launch your kayak or paddle board, enjoy in-town living at its finest. Quiet block with ample street parking. Welcome home! Two-year lease preferred.