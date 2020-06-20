19 JEFFERSON PLACE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

New Price! Charming Craftsman 4 bdrm home in the historic walkable community of Presidents Hill in downtown Annapolis. Fully renovated in 2005, the home maintains its original character from 1912 coupled with the modern conveniences and design trends of today. Enjoy a wraparound front porch, rear deck off the kitchen and large paved patio ideal for entertaining. Enter the home through a welcoming foyer that leads into a gorgeous dining room opening to a spacious family room. The light filled eat-in kitchen has a delightful bay window with an inviting bench seat along with a separate pantry/laundry room. Upstairs you will find an attractive master suite with a remodeled master bath along with 2 bedrooms and another large updated full bath. On the third floor, is a large 4th bedroom or bonus room that could be a playroom or office. This property is located right off West St in the Arts District of Annapolis, totally walkable to all the West St shops and restaurants and an easy walk to Main St, City Dock and Spa Creek. Tax record sq. footage does not include finished 3rd floor of additional 280 sq. ft totally over 1900 sq. ft for the house