All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 19 JEFFERSON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
19 JEFFERSON PLACE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:28 PM

19 JEFFERSON PLACE

19 Jefferson Place · (410) 263-8686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19 Jefferson Place, Annapolis, MD 21401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
New Price! Charming Craftsman 4 bdrm home in the historic walkable community of Presidents Hill in downtown Annapolis. Fully renovated in 2005, the home maintains its original character from 1912 coupled with the modern conveniences and design trends of today. Enjoy a wraparound front porch, rear deck off the kitchen and large paved patio ideal for entertaining. Enter the home through a welcoming foyer that leads into a gorgeous dining room opening to a spacious family room. The light filled eat-in kitchen has a delightful bay window with an inviting bench seat along with a separate pantry/laundry room. Upstairs you will find an attractive master suite with a remodeled master bath along with 2 bedrooms and another large updated full bath. On the third floor, is a large 4th bedroom or bonus room that could be a playroom or office. This property is located right off West St in the Arts District of Annapolis, totally walkable to all the West St shops and restaurants and an easy walk to Main St, City Dock and Spa Creek. Tax record sq. footage does not include finished 3rd floor of additional 280 sq. ft totally over 1900 sq. ft for the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 JEFFERSON PLACE have any available units?
19 JEFFERSON PLACE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 JEFFERSON PLACE have?
Some of 19 JEFFERSON PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 JEFFERSON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19 JEFFERSON PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 JEFFERSON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 19 JEFFERSON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 19 JEFFERSON PLACE offer parking?
No, 19 JEFFERSON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 19 JEFFERSON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 JEFFERSON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 JEFFERSON PLACE have a pool?
No, 19 JEFFERSON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 19 JEFFERSON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19 JEFFERSON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19 JEFFERSON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 JEFFERSON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 JEFFERSON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 JEFFERSON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19 JEFFERSON PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity