1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE

Available October 1. Home features main level master suite w/large master bath, addition on back of house makes main level larger than similar homes in area. Basement has finished room w/built in Murphy bed and unfinished storage areas. Privacy fenced back yard with brick patio and shed. Minimum income required $78,000 per year, minimum Trans Union FICO score is 600, security deposit $2150. Pets on case by case basis and require additional deposit and pet addendum. Some photos are from previous vacancy.