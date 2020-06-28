All apartments in Annapolis
1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE

1036 Hyde Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Hyde Park Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available October 1. Home features main level master suite w/large master bath, addition on back of house makes main level larger than similar homes in area. Basement has finished room w/built in Murphy bed and unfinished storage areas. Privacy fenced back yard with brick patio and shed. Minimum income required $78,000 per year, minimum Trans Union FICO score is 600, security deposit $2150. Pets on case by case basis and require additional deposit and pet addendum. Some photos are from previous vacancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE have any available units?
1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 HYDE PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
