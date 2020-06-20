All apartments in Annapolis
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
10 Muir Woods Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10 Muir Woods Court

10 Muir Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

10 Muir Woods Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
10 Muir Woods Court - Annapolis Town Home Two Bedrooms hosting double closets and full bathrooms! Lovely Kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Beautiful finished basement with a bonus room and full bathroom. Conveniently located near by Community Pool and Tennis Court! Minutes from Route 50 and 97! This must see is available NOW!

PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 3.5
Heat: Heat Pump
Cooling: Central Air

Amenities:

Bonus Room/Office/Den
Court Yard
Washer/Dryer
Refrigerator
Stove ~ Electric
Dishwasher
Fireplace
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Community Pool & Tennis Court

THE FINE PRINT:

Lease Term: 1 year minimum

Pets Policy: No Pets

Showings: By appointment

Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.

Please visit www.chaseproperty.org to schedule a showing or apply for this rental home!

(RLNE5795288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Muir Woods Court have any available units?
10 Muir Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 10 Muir Woods Court have?
Some of 10 Muir Woods Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Muir Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Muir Woods Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Muir Woods Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Muir Woods Court is pet friendly.
Does 10 Muir Woods Court offer parking?
No, 10 Muir Woods Court does not offer parking.
Does 10 Muir Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Muir Woods Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Muir Woods Court have a pool?
Yes, 10 Muir Woods Court has a pool.
Does 10 Muir Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Muir Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Muir Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Muir Woods Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Muir Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Muir Woods Court has units with air conditioning.
