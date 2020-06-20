Amenities
10 Muir Woods Court - Annapolis Town Home Two Bedrooms hosting double closets and full bathrooms! Lovely Kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Beautiful finished basement with a bonus room and full bathroom. Conveniently located near by Community Pool and Tennis Court! Minutes from Route 50 and 97! This must see is available NOW!
PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 3.5
Heat: Heat Pump
Cooling: Central Air
Amenities:
Bonus Room/Office/Den
Court Yard
Washer/Dryer
Refrigerator
Stove ~ Electric
Dishwasher
Fireplace
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Community Pool & Tennis Court
THE FINE PRINT:
Lease Term: 1 year minimum
Pets Policy: No Pets
Showings: By appointment
Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.
Please visit www.chaseproperty.org to schedule a showing or apply for this rental home!
(RLNE5795288)