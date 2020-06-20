Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

10 Muir Woods Court - Annapolis Town Home Two Bedrooms hosting double closets and full bathrooms! Lovely Kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Beautiful finished basement with a bonus room and full bathroom. Conveniently located near by Community Pool and Tennis Court! Minutes from Route 50 and 97! This must see is available NOW!



PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 3.5

Heat: Heat Pump

Cooling: Central Air



Amenities:



Bonus Room/Office/Den

Court Yard

Washer/Dryer

Refrigerator

Stove ~ Electric

Dishwasher

Fireplace

Ceiling Fans Throughout

Community Pool & Tennis Court



THE FINE PRINT:



Lease Term: 1 year minimum



Pets Policy: No Pets



Showings: By appointment



Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.



Please visit www.chaseproperty.org to schedule a showing or apply for this rental home!



(RLNE5795288)