Features: 2 Car Garage, Long Private Driveway,Ceramic Tiles, Dishwasher, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Trash Compact, Storage, Private yard, Shed, Finished Basement with full kitchen and half bath Enormous Ranch Style Home- never ending space with large foyer, large eat in kitchen, designated dining room, living room with fireplace, 5 Bedrooms with ample closet space, designated laundry room, Master bedroom has full master bathroom with standup shower. Full bath and half bath on main floor. Huge refinished basement with full kitchen and half bath- Private 2 car Garage with ample storage space, large private yard with shed and picnic area. Landscaping will be done by owners Tenant pays all utilities



Terms: One year lease