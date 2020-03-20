All apartments in Woburn
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

9 west

9 West Street · (781) 279-4888
Location

9 West Street, Woburn, MA 01801
North Woburn

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Features: 2 Car Garage, Long Private Driveway,Ceramic Tiles, Dishwasher, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Trash Compact, Storage, Private yard, Shed, Finished Basement with full kitchen and half bath Enormous Ranch Style Home- never ending space with large foyer, large eat in kitchen, designated dining room, living room with fireplace, 5 Bedrooms with ample closet space, designated laundry room, Master bedroom has full master bathroom with standup shower. Full bath and half bath on main floor. Huge refinished basement with full kitchen and half bath- Private 2 car Garage with ample storage space, large private yard with shed and picnic area. Landscaping will be done by owners Tenant pays all utilities

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 west have any available units?
9 west doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woburn, MA.
What amenities does 9 west have?
Some of 9 west's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 west currently offering any rent specials?
9 west isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 west pet-friendly?
No, 9 west is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woburn.
Does 9 west offer parking?
Yes, 9 west does offer parking.
Does 9 west have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 west offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 west have a pool?
No, 9 west does not have a pool.
Does 9 west have accessible units?
No, 9 west does not have accessible units.
Does 9 west have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 west has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 west have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 west does not have units with air conditioning.
