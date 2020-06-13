/
22 Apartments for rent in Newmarket, NH📍
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Street
2 Elm Street, Newmarket, NH
Studio
$875
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available from July 1st 2020. One Bedroom Studio Apartment on Second floor. Very nice unit, wood floors, good condition, and in the center of Newmarket.
1 Unit Available
108 Main Street
108 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Newmarket
1 Unit Available
185 Lita Lane
185 Great Bay Woods, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
728 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden style condo on corner of ground floor. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove,microwave and AC wall unit. Water and sewer included in rent. Laundry available on same floor as condo.
Results within 5 miles of Newmarket
1 Unit Available
14 Garden Lane
14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
14 Garden Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH.
1 Unit Available
23 Edgewood Road
23 Edgewood Rd, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room.
Results within 10 miles of Newmarket
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.
1 Unit Available
47 Magnolia Lane
47 Magnolia Ln, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Rare rental in Greenland, NH. Awesome location close to I-95, Route 101, Portsmouth and the Seacoast Beaches. Do you want a place to call home? You just found it! This very clean 2 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
488 Portsmouth Avenue
488 Portsmouth Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Apartment. New carpets, Updated Bath, Freshly painted. Second floor One Bedroom Apartment, Off street parking, Small Deck, Wide hallway for easy moving. Additional storage space and On-site laundry hook-ups.
1 Unit Available
102 Front Street
102 Front Street, Exeter, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,800
887 sqft
Available now. Recently renovated private 1 bedroom, 1 bath carriage house for lease. First floor features high ceilings, lots of natural light, kitchen, breakfast nook and living/dining area.
1 Unit Available
123 Water Street
123 Water St, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1384 sqft
Residential and/or commercial unit in the heart of downtown Exeter. This second floor space features living room overlooking the river, galley kitchen, one spacious bedroom, 2 full baths, plus a loft bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
1 Unit Available
150 Route 1 By-Pass Highway
150 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
This luxury home located on the first floor corner of the Middle Hill Condos is on the rental market for the first time.
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.
1 Unit Available
19 East Street
19 East St, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover.
1 Unit Available
50 Brookside Drive
50 Brookside Drive, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! Ready for immediate occupancy! This first floor condo offers New stack-able washer and dryer,dishwasher and gas stove, New paint throughout. It also has a master bedroom en suite and a good size second bedroom.
1 Unit Available
46 Atkinson Street
46 Atkinson St, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking.
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
1 Unit Available
75 Court
75 Court St, Exeter, NH
Studio
$850
175 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk to downtown Exeter from this light and bright studio! Recently refreshed with new paint! HEAT, HOT WATER and ELECTRICITY INCLUDED. There is one assigned off street parking space. Credit check and employment verification required.
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
