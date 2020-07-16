All apartments in Woburn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

28 Charles

28 Charles Street · (781) 438-7220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Charles Street, Woburn, MA 01801
Downtown Woburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny and bright 2 bedroom apartment with central air condition. Updated kitchen, granite tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and disposal. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and in-unit full-size washer and dryer. Updated bathroom with a deep tub. Lots of closet space. Private patio with a small yard. 2 parking spaces in tandem. Landscaping included.28 Charles Street has a Walk Score of 55 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot. This location is in Woburn. Nearby parks include K.Walsh Park, Higgins Park, and Kennedy Jr. High Park. Public transit Transportation: Rail line: Lowell line 1.3 miles, Bus line #143 0.2 Miles, #354 0.4 miles. This location is in the city of Woburn, MA. Woburn has an average Walk Score of 40 and has 38,120 residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Charles have any available units?
28 Charles has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Charles have?
Some of 28 Charles's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Charles currently offering any rent specials?
28 Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Charles pet-friendly?
No, 28 Charles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woburn.
Does 28 Charles offer parking?
Yes, 28 Charles offers parking.
Does 28 Charles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Charles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Charles have a pool?
No, 28 Charles does not have a pool.
Does 28 Charles have accessible units?
No, 28 Charles does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Charles has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Charles have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Charles has units with air conditioning.
