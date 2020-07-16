Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sunny and bright 2 bedroom apartment with central air condition. Updated kitchen, granite tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and disposal. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and in-unit full-size washer and dryer. Updated bathroom with a deep tub. Lots of closet space. Private patio with a small yard. 2 parking spaces in tandem. Landscaping included.28 Charles Street has a Walk Score of 55 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot. This location is in Woburn. Nearby parks include K.Walsh Park, Higgins Park, and Kennedy Jr. High Park. Public transit Transportation: Rail line: Lowell line 1.3 miles, Bus line #143 0.2 Miles, #354 0.4 miles. This location is in the city of Woburn, MA. Woburn has an average Walk Score of 40 and has 38,120 residents.