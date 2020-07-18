8 Grandview Ave

Amenities

Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in desirable Watertown. Spacious open concept living area with updated kitchen, eat in island and laundry room. Enclosed deck offers a sun filled space to kickstart your mornings and unwind in the evenings. Ideal location with a short drive to the city or surrounding areas Brighton, Newton, Cambridge. Close to great restaurants, shops and Russo's market, one of the best produce markets in all of Boston. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer in unit. Heat and Hot water included in rent. 2 Off-Street parking spots. Come see this gem before it's gone!