All apartments in Watertown Town
Find more places like 8 Grandview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watertown Town, MA
/
8 Grandview Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:28 PM

8 Grandview Ave

8 Grandview Avenue · (781) 424-6286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Watertown Town
See all
Watertown West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8 Grandview Avenue, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in desirable Watertown. Spacious open concept living area with updated kitchen, eat in island and laundry room. Enclosed deck offers a sun filled space to kickstart your mornings and unwind in the evenings. Ideal location with a short drive to the city or surrounding areas Brighton, Newton, Cambridge. Close to great restaurants, shops and Russo's market, one of the best produce markets in all of Boston. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer in unit. Heat and Hot water included in rent. 2 Off-Street parking spots. Come see this gem before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Grandview Ave have any available units?
8 Grandview Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Grandview Ave have?
Some of 8 Grandview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Grandview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8 Grandview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Grandview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8 Grandview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 8 Grandview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8 Grandview Ave offers parking.
Does 8 Grandview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Grandview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Grandview Ave have a pool?
No, 8 Grandview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8 Grandview Ave have accessible units?
No, 8 Grandview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Grandview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Grandview Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Grandview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Grandview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8 Grandview Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Place
233 Main St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472

Similar Pages

Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms
Watertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Dog Friendly Apartments
Watertown Town Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Manchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHBrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MA
Franklin, MALexington, MABurlington, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Watertown West End
East Watertown

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity