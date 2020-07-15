66 Prentiss St.

Amenities

SEPTEMBER 1! Be the first to live here in this highly desirable area on the Watertown, Belmont line minutes to Harvard Square. Enjoy tons of sunlight when you enter this space with 2 bedrooms, separate dining room off the kitchen, and a living room with tons of windows. This unit was updated with a great kitchen, SS Appliances, Quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and an oversized pantry for storage. Laundry is located in the building, extra storage, and this unit comes with 1 off street parking space. Located on the bus line to Harvard Square catch the 73 on Belmont Street or the 71 on Mt. Auburn Street to Harvard Square, and easy access to Storrow Drive or Memorial Drive to Downtown Boston. SEPTEMBER 1.



Terms: One year lease