All apartments in Watertown Town
Find more places like 66 Prentiss St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watertown Town, MA
/
66 Prentiss St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

66 Prentiss St.

66 Prentiss Street · (617) 413-8188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Watertown Town
See all
East Watertown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

66 Prentiss Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SEPTEMBER 1! Be the first to live here in this highly desirable area on the Watertown, Belmont line minutes to Harvard Square. Enjoy tons of sunlight when you enter this space with 2 bedrooms, separate dining room off the kitchen, and a living room with tons of windows. This unit was updated with a great kitchen, SS Appliances, Quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and an oversized pantry for storage. Laundry is located in the building, extra storage, and this unit comes with 1 off street parking space. Located on the bus line to Harvard Square catch the 73 on Belmont Street or the 71 on Mt. Auburn Street to Harvard Square, and easy access to Storrow Drive or Memorial Drive to Downtown Boston. SEPTEMBER 1.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Prentiss St. have any available units?
66 Prentiss St. has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 66 Prentiss St. currently offering any rent specials?
66 Prentiss St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Prentiss St. pet-friendly?
No, 66 Prentiss St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 66 Prentiss St. offer parking?
Yes, 66 Prentiss St. offers parking.
Does 66 Prentiss St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Prentiss St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Prentiss St. have a pool?
No, 66 Prentiss St. does not have a pool.
Does 66 Prentiss St. have accessible units?
No, 66 Prentiss St. does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Prentiss St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Prentiss St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Prentiss St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Prentiss St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 66 Prentiss St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Place
233 Main St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St
Watertown Town, MA 02472

Similar Pages

Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms
Watertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Dog Friendly Apartments
Watertown Town Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Manchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHBrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MA
Franklin, MALexington, MABurlington, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Watertown West End
East Watertown

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity