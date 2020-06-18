182 Maplewood St.

Amenities

5 bedrooms + large office, 3 full bathrooms, one is en-suite. 2nd and 3rd floors of 2 family house on quiet and beautiful street, close to Mt. Auburn, Cambridge and Belmont. Walking distance to buses 70 and 72. Near Armenian shops, Hosmer school and Belmont Golf country club. Hardwood floors throughout. Large EIK with cork floors and eco-friendly counters. Large stainless steel appliances. Private 3 season porch and front deck. Private large basement for some storage. Includes water. LEAD-FREE. 2+parking spots (1 deeded in garage). Shared backyard