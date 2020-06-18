All apartments in Watertown Town
182 Maplewood St.

182 Maplewood Street · (617) 855-0360
182 Maplewood Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 bedrooms + large office, 3 full bathrooms, one is en-suite. 2nd and 3rd floors of 2 family house on quiet and beautiful street, close to Mt. Auburn, Cambridge and Belmont. Walking distance to buses 70 and 72. Near Armenian shops, Hosmer school and Belmont Golf country club. Hardwood floors throughout. Large EIK with cork floors and eco-friendly counters. Large stainless steel appliances. Private 3 season porch and front deck. Private large basement for some storage. Includes water. LEAD-FREE. 2+parking spots (1 deeded in garage). Shared backyard

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 182 Maplewood St. have any available units?
182 Maplewood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
What amenities does 182 Maplewood St. have?
Some of 182 Maplewood St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Maplewood St. currently offering any rent specials?
182 Maplewood St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Maplewood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Maplewood St. is pet friendly.
Does 182 Maplewood St. offer parking?
Yes, 182 Maplewood St. does offer parking.
Does 182 Maplewood St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Maplewood St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Maplewood St. have a pool?
No, 182 Maplewood St. does not have a pool.
Does 182 Maplewood St. have accessible units?
No, 182 Maplewood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Maplewood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Maplewood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Maplewood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Maplewood St. does not have units with air conditioning.
