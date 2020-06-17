11 Irving St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Walking distance to Watertown Sq + easy access to Cambridge, Boston, public transport. -Large Rooms with High Ceilings, new windows and hardwood floors throughout. -1st floor of a 2 family. De-Leaded. -2 bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. -Large Eat-in Kitchen: GasRange, D/W, Microwave, Disposal, Fridge, many cabinets. - Private Washer & Dryer in hallway. Included: two off street parking spaces assigned Patio in back-Private to this apt ! Spring 2020 - New fence off of patio added for pets Gas Fire Place Available NOW



Terms: One year lease