Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

11 Irving St.

11 Irving Street · (508) 523-4053
Location

11 Irving Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Downtown Watertown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Walking distance to Watertown Sq + easy access to Cambridge, Boston, public transport. -Large Rooms with High Ceilings, new windows and hardwood floors throughout. -1st floor of a 2 family. De-Leaded. -2 bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. -Large Eat-in Kitchen: GasRange, D/W, Microwave, Disposal, Fridge, many cabinets. - Private Washer & Dryer in hallway. Included: two off street parking spaces assigned Patio in back-Private to this apt ! Spring 2020 - New fence off of patio added for pets Gas Fire Place Available NOW

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Irving St. have any available units?
11 Irving St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Irving St. have?
Some of 11 Irving St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Irving St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Irving St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Irving St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Irving St. is pet friendly.
Does 11 Irving St. offer parking?
Yes, 11 Irving St. does offer parking.
Does 11 Irving St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Irving St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Irving St. have a pool?
No, 11 Irving St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Irving St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Irving St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Irving St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Irving St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Irving St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Irving St. does not have units with air conditioning.
