77 Ash Street

Modern and Updated 2 bedroom unit located in a meticulously-maintained building, just steps to popular Moody Street and near Newton line. The unit boasts refinished hardwood floors, granite kitchen, central air, fresh paint, and washer and dryer in the unit. Off-street parking for one vehicle and private back deck. Exterior Deck Furniture available (and to stay with unit). Available for August 1, 2020 occupancy. First Month Rent, 1-month security deposit and 1-month broker fee would be required. Full application with references with up to date credit report, 2 most recent paystubs and last month bank statement with all pages. Please redact all account numbers. CDC guidelines to be followed for showings living area is approx. Tenant and/or tenant's agent to complete own due diligence