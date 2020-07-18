All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 77 Ash Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
77 Ash Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

77 Ash Street

77 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
South Side
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

77 Ash Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Modern and Updated 2 bedroom unit located in a meticulously-maintained building, just steps to popular Moody Street and near Newton line. The unit boasts refinished hardwood floors, granite kitchen, central air, fresh paint, and washer and dryer in the unit. Off-street parking for one vehicle and private back deck. Exterior Deck Furniture available (and to stay with unit). Available for August 1, 2020 occupancy. First Month Rent, 1-month security deposit and 1-month broker fee would be required. Full application with references with up to date credit report, 2 most recent paystubs and last month bank statement with all pages. Please redact all account numbers. CDC guidelines to be followed for showings living area is approx. Tenant and/or tenant's agent to complete own due diligence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Ash Street have any available units?
77 Ash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Ash Street have?
Some of 77 Ash Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Ash Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Ash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Ash Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 Ash Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 77 Ash Street offer parking?
Yes, 77 Ash Street offers parking.
Does 77 Ash Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Ash Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Ash Street have a pool?
No, 77 Ash Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 Ash Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Ash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Ash Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Ash Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln
Waltham, MA 02452
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street
Waltham, MA 02453
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St
Waltham, MA 02451
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr
Waltham, MA 01730
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke
Waltham, MA 01730
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St.
Waltham, MA 02453
Currents on the Charles
36 River St
Waltham, MA 02453
Watch Factory Lofts
185 Crescent St
Waltham, MA 02453

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with GymsWaltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety Corner
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School