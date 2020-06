Amenities

Lovely four bedroom, one bathroom apartment opening up for May or June 1st on Chester Avenue in Waltham. Unit features hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry, and two porches! Great location just off of Moody Street in Waltham! If you are interested in a showing, please email me at dan@eastcoastrealty.com or call/text (860)424-2782. Thanks!



Terms: One year lease