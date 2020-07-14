All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 600 Trapelo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
600 Trapelo Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

600 Trapelo Road

600 Trapelo Road · (617) 777-0248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
North Waltham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

600 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452
North Waltham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Outstanding condition townhouse with TONS of light throughout! This is a 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse style condo with modern finishes throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living-room and bedrooms. Laundry in unit, forced hot air heating with central AC, working gas fireplace! Two of the bedrooms (master and second bed) with high cathedral ceilings and lots of light! Third bedroom has full private bathroom on the first floor (could also easily be used as an office). One car garage with space in the driveway for one additional. Guest parking available as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Trapelo Road have any available units?
600 Trapelo Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Trapelo Road have?
Some of 600 Trapelo Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Trapelo Road currently offering any rent specials?
600 Trapelo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Trapelo Road pet-friendly?
No, 600 Trapelo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 600 Trapelo Road offer parking?
Yes, 600 Trapelo Road offers parking.
Does 600 Trapelo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Trapelo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Trapelo Road have a pool?
No, 600 Trapelo Road does not have a pool.
Does 600 Trapelo Road have accessible units?
No, 600 Trapelo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Trapelo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Trapelo Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 600 Trapelo Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln
Waltham, MA 02452
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St
Waltham, MA 02451
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St
Waltham, MA 02451
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St.
Waltham, MA 02453
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd
Waltham, MA 01760
Currents on the Charles
36 River St
Waltham, MA 02453
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave
Waltham, MA 02453

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with GymsWaltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety Corner
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity