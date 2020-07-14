600 Trapelo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Outstanding condition townhouse with TONS of light throughout! This is a 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse style condo with modern finishes throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living-room and bedrooms. Laundry in unit, forced hot air heating with central AC, working gas fireplace! Two of the bedrooms (master and second bed) with high cathedral ceilings and lots of light! Third bedroom has full private bathroom on the first floor (could also easily be used as an office). One car garage with space in the driveway for one additional. Guest parking available as well.