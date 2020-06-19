21 Cooper St

Amenities

Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002



Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.



*NO BROKER FEE*



With hardwood floors throughout, beautiful modern kitchen, spacious living room, walk-in closets, full modern bathrooms, and in-unit laundry.



Additional amenities include:

Fitness Center

Motion Studio

Entertainment Lounge with Fireplace

Coffee Bar Café

Resort Style Pool

Outdoor Patio and Gas Grills

Private Landscaped Courtyard Gardens

Dog Park

Pet Spa

Garage Parking



*Pricing and availability are subject to change

**CALL/EMAIL for details. NO APPLICATION FEE APPLIES.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270002

