Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

98 Moreland Street

98 Moreland Street · (617) 872-7656
Location

98 Moreland Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Ten Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
2 Available 09/01/20 Space and value! Well kept, recently renovated 2BR close to 93, Magoun, and Sullivan. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, central AC, spacious layout, and coin-op laundry in building. Quick access to T via the 101, 95, and 89 buses. Available September 1st.

Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/98-moreland-st-somerville-ma-02145-usa-unit-2/6b16fdb6-34e7-4c90-af22-786a56de68eb

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Moreland Street have any available units?
98 Moreland Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Moreland Street have?
Some of 98 Moreland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Moreland Street currently offering any rent specials?
98 Moreland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Moreland Street pet-friendly?
No, 98 Moreland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 98 Moreland Street offer parking?
No, 98 Moreland Street does not offer parking.
Does 98 Moreland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Moreland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Moreland Street have a pool?
No, 98 Moreland Street does not have a pool.
Does 98 Moreland Street have accessible units?
No, 98 Moreland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Moreland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Moreland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Moreland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 Moreland Street has units with air conditioning.
