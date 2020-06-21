98 Moreland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

2 Available 09/01/20 Space and value! Well kept, recently renovated 2BR close to 93, Magoun, and Sullivan. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, central AC, spacious layout, and coin-op laundry in building. Quick access to T via the 101, 95, and 89 buses. Available September 1st.



Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/98-moreland-st-somerville-ma-02145-usa-unit-2/6b16fdb6-34e7-4c90-af22-786a56de68eb



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807019)