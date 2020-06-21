98 Moreland Street

Amenities
2 Available 09/01/20 Space and value! Well kept, recently renovated 2BR close to 93, Magoun, and Sullivan. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, central AC, spacious layout, and coin-op laundry in building. Quick access to T via the 101, 95, and 89 buses. Available September 1st.
Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/98-moreland-st-somerville-ma-02145-usa-unit-2/6b16fdb6-34e7-4c90-af22-786a56de68eb
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5807019)