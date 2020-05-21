6 Bedford St.

Amenities
Absolutely Adorable and well Put Together 2 Bed Convenient Rental!! 2 Bedroom Condo on East Cambridge/Somerville line with 1 deeded off-street parking and storage. Laundry in Building Heat/Hot water included in your rent! Electric Stove, Cherry Cabinets, Granite counter, Stainless Steel newer appliances, Breakfast Island Included! Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and exposed brick. Walking distance to the Lechmere T Station, Union & Inman Squares, and easy access to downtown. 2005 conversion & renovation.