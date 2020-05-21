All apartments in Somerville
6 Bedford St.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

6 Bedford St.

6 Bedford Street · (617) 992-0986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Bedford Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Absolutely Adorable and well Put Together 2 Bed Convenient Rental!! 2 Bedroom Condo on East Cambridge/Somerville line with 1 deeded off-street parking and storage. Laundry in Building Heat/Hot water included in your rent! Electric Stove, Cherry Cabinets, Granite counter, Stainless Steel newer appliances, Breakfast Island Included! Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and exposed brick. Walking distance to the Lechmere T Station, Union & Inman Squares, and easy access to downtown. 2005 conversion & renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Bedford St. have any available units?
6 Bedford St. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Bedford St. have?
Some of 6 Bedford St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Bedford St. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Bedford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Bedford St. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Bedford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 6 Bedford St. offer parking?
Yes, 6 Bedford St. does offer parking.
Does 6 Bedford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Bedford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Bedford St. have a pool?
No, 6 Bedford St. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Bedford St. have accessible units?
No, 6 Bedford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Bedford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Bedford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Bedford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Bedford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
