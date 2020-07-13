547 Broadway

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming and sunny unit offer brand new hardwood floors, new slate kitchen floor, large and numerous windows, high ceilings, ceiling fans and a huge kitchen. Laundry in building, storage locker, updated and efficient heating system and ready for a September 2020 move. Bedroom is 14x13 and office or smaller bedroom is 10x10. Living room is about 25x14 and dining room is 15x15 ==== it's a BIG place! You may not even know what to do with all the space here! The kitchen has room for a table too! Message for video of unit. Walk to DAVIS or PORTER REDLINE in 1 mile. Convenient to buses that will get you on the train quicker. 10-15 minute walk to Davis Square. 20 minute walk to Porter Square.



Terms: One year lease