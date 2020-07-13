All apartments in Somerville
Somerville, MA
547 Broadway
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

547 Broadway

547 Broadway · (617) 921-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

547 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming and sunny unit offer brand new hardwood floors, new slate kitchen floor, large and numerous windows, high ceilings, ceiling fans and a huge kitchen. Laundry in building, storage locker, updated and efficient heating system and ready for a September 2020 move. Bedroom is 14x13 and office or smaller bedroom is 10x10. Living room is about 25x14 and dining room is 15x15 ==== it's a BIG place! You may not even know what to do with all the space here! The kitchen has room for a table too! Message for video of unit. Walk to DAVIS or PORTER REDLINE in 1 mile. Convenient to buses that will get you on the train quicker. 10-15 minute walk to Davis Square. 20 minute walk to Porter Square.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Broadway have any available units?
547 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 547 Broadway have?
Some of 547 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
547 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 547 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 547 Broadway offer parking?
No, 547 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 547 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Broadway have a pool?
No, 547 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 547 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 547 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 547 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
